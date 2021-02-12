Impeachment Trial…The House Rests its Case

21 Things Managers Convincingly Proved to this Author
Former President Trump to begin mounting his defense today. Expected to last between 3 and 4 hours.
Reports indicate we could see a verdict as soon as Saturday.
Yesterday, House Managers rested the House’s case-in-chief against former President Donald Trump. Having watched the case as it was entered into proof, I came away impressed by twenty-one (21) separate facts.
Below you will find the twenty-one (21) facts I propose were proven without serious question or doubt. As for whether it will lend itself to a conviction by this particular jury, it likely won't. However, history is also judging.
It appears convincingly proven January 6, and the riot, occupation, property damage, injuries, and casualties were months in the planning. It didn’t just happen on the fly and it wasn’t just some spur of the moment event, at least not for the Trump hierarchy who planned it.
Donald J. Trump has been stoking the passions of his base with his “Big Lie (that he had really won an election he didn’t)” well in advance of January 6.
Donald J. Trump and operatives were involved in the planning and execution of the January 6 insurrection.
Donald J. Trump had numerous examples from which to draw that his followers were prone to commit violent acts against his political opponents to gain his approval and for which Trump would praise them with offers to pay their legal bills, calling them "Patriots," and other similar commentary interpreted as both rewarding and an honor.
Donald J. Trump attempted to “fix” the Georgia outcome by pressuring state election officials to “find” him enough votes to win the state and be awarded its electoral votes. He suggested Georgia’s Secretary of State faced criminal penalty if the Secretary didn’t do for Trump what he was (not too subtly) demanding.
When all “peaceful” avenues to overturn the election were exhausted (court challenges and extortion attempts) and proven ineffective, Trump (and his people) turned toward violent alternatives.
The insurrectionists were summoned to Washington for a January 6th event which was promised would be “wild,” and it certainly was.
The insurrectionists stormed, took control of, and occupied America’s seat of democracy.
These same insurrectionists believed they were acting at the behest of the sitting President of the United States.
Donald J. Trump, for a period of approximately two hours after the insurrection reached the Capitol, elected not to send any help to rescue those in danger at the Capitol building though he could have.
Donald J. Trump didn’t make any attempt to protect his own VP from the insurrectionists.
Donald J. Trump Tweeted out an inflammatory exhortation to the insurrectionists about his own VP even after he had been informed the VP had been rushed from a joint session of Congress by his Secret Service detail, further inflaming his mob and prodding the mob to find and do something terrible to the VP (like lynching him).
Donald J. Trump never told the insurrectionists to go home and leave the building they were occupying and substantially damaging though he had every opportunity to do so.
The insurrectionists killed a Capitol police officer and injured 138 Capitol and Metropolitan police and Donald J. Trump, with knowledge of all of that, told the insurrectionists they were "very special," that he "loved them," and that they should go home, “in peace.”
Donald J. Trump didn’t condemn the riot, the insurrection, the damage, the threat of danger to the Congress, the threat of danger to his VP, the deaths, including that of a Capitol police officer, or the 138-police injuries which occurred anytime that entire day.
When Donald J. Trump made a statement, the evening of the next day on Twitter, Trump told the insurrectionists, ““Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”
The Senate has already affirmed the constitutionality of its hearing a trial it is in the midst of hearing.
This ruling will not prevent Trump’s defense team from arguing it, though it is meritless.
This ruling will not prevent Senators from voting to acquit on this basis, though it is meritless.
Trump inciting an armed insurrection against America’s seat of democracy and endangering the Republic is definitively and unquestionably the commission of a “high crime and misdemeanor” and, therefore, impeachable.
The only thing about which Trump is entirely correct is that we should all remember January 6, 2021 FOREVER!
Note: Mr. Long is the Editor of the Times-Voice's digital and print editions and an award winning KPA journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting.