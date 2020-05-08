Many spend stimulus checks on mail order good!
There are so many local people ordering off of Amazon right now, one would almost think it is Christmas. Amazon, which has drawn considerable fire from an executive’s recent firing and his, furthermore, criticizing the company on social media platforms for allegedly retaliating against workers who take off for illness or Coronavirus related symptoms, has good reason to need all hands on deck. It isn’t just Amazon either.
Our own local post offices are working incredible hours and incredibly hard for all of us right now. Postal employees claim the work-load delivering packages in and around Breathitt County has been staggering, since the stimulus checks hit local accounts last Friday.
We were able to talk to a postal worker, from a neighboring county, who was not too keen on going on the record. What she told us is that it isn’t unusual for them to deliver hundreds of packages, daily, around Christmas-time. What is now being delivered, with most people home and having received government stimulus checks, seems like two to even three times the amount of packages delivered over the Christmas season in “normal” years.
Postal workers, who have been deemed throughout as “essential” by the Governor’s office, are logging many and many overtime hours insuring all of us get the goods we have ordered. We certainly don’t want to forget them when thanking those who have been on the front lines of this pandemic.
