This week marks the one-year anniversary of the devastating flooding that ravaged Breathitt County and with that are some in remembrance events.
Thursday, July 27th
ARH Disaster Recovery Center, the old JC Penney building, in Hazard from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Friday, July 28th
An event on the third floor of the Breathitt County Justice Center, 1131 Main Street in downtown Jackson, at noon. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman will be the keynote speaker.
Saturday, July 29th
Breathitt County Hope, Recovery, and Resilience Celebration at Douthitt Park beginning at 12:00 p.m. (noon). There will be a ceremony, free lunch, live music, free admission to the splash pad and other activities for kids, and information and resource booths.
Tuesday, August 1st
County Line Community Church will be hosting a Flood Memorial Service at 7 p.m. The church is located at 12639 KY-15.
