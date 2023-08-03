Paul Champ of Breathitt County recently enlisted in the Kentucky Army National Guard as an 88M Motor Transport Operator. Private Champ was sworn in last week in Knoxville, Tennessee.
By enlisting, Champ locked in 100 percent paid tuition ($60,000.00), as well as the Montgomery GI Bill (MGIB) ($439), MGIB kicker ($350 a month), and Drill Pay ($230).
Along with multiple other benefits, he is afforded the opportunity to achieve some training that will transfer into a civilian career. If you are interested in seeing the options and benefits the National Guard offers, text or call Sergeant First Class Kara Thorpe at 606-253-9659.
Paul Champ (pictured center).
