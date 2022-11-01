Ina Faye Baker

Ina Faye Baker, age 76, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Lee County Nursing Home.-She was born November 2, 1945, in Perry County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Shade and Eliza Haddix Stacy.-She was preceded in death also by her husband: Mark (Doc) Baker: Her grandson: James Mullins and brother: Bobby Ray Stacy.-She is survived by sons: Steve Mann (Sheila) of Jackson, KY and Greg Mann (Sandy) of Campton, KY.-Daughters: Lucille Mullins (Estill) of Jackson, KY and Crystal Stacy (Jaymes Houston) of Campton, KY.-Her sister: Mary (Donald) Turner of Altro, KY, and brother: Billy Stacy of Jackson, KY.- 8 grandchildren: 15 great-grandchildren and one great -great grandchild. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David Caudill officiating.-Burial in Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.: Pallbearers: Wesley Turner, Donald Niece, Joe Brahnam, Kyle Turner, Clayton Mullins, Carl Wilson.: Honorary pallbearers: Steve Mann, Greg Mann, Jaymes Houston, Carl D. Trent, Estill Mullins, Donald R. Turner.

Recommended for you