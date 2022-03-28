Ina Pauline Jones, age 92, of Highway 15 South, Lost Creek, Kentucky passed away Saturday March 26, 2022 at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care in Hazard, Kentucky.
Ina was born on July 18, 1929, to the late Sewell and Maggie Grigsby Combs. She was a Retired Teacher and Homemaker. she was also a member of Drushal Memorial Church and attended Neace Memorial Church at Ned, Kentucky.
Ina is survived by One Daughter; Diane(Tim) Jones of Hazard, Kentucky, Four Sons; Bill (Lois) Jones of Hardshell, Kentucky, Gary(Nadine) Jones of Frankfort, Kentucky, Stephen(Janet) Jones of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Anthony(Regina) Jones of Georgetown, Kentucky, Daughter-In-Law; Brenda Jones, Twelve Grandchildren, Twenty Great Grandchildren, One Great Great Grandchild, One Sister; Helen Haddix of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Two Brothers; Jake(Judy) Combs of Ned, Kentucky, Ben Combs of Louisville, Kentucky.
Ina was preceded in death by her parents; Sewell and Maggie Grigsby Combs, Husband of 57 years; Clifford Jones, Sons; Clifford Jones Jr., Phillip Jones, Ricky Jones, Daughter; Patricia Campbell, Grand Daughter; Shanda Moore, Brothers; Walter, Hiram, Ova, Logan Paul Combs, Sisters; Florence Combs, Elizabeth Noble,
Funeral Services for Ina Pauline Jones will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Wednesday March 30, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. with Tommy Miller and Eldon Miller officiating. Ina will be laid to rest in Strong Cemetery in Lost Creek, Kentucky with Children and Grandchildren serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will also be held at The Watts Funeral Home in Jackson, Kentucky on Tuesday March 29, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers you may make donations to Greg and Noreen Hospice Care in Hazard, Kentucky or your favorite Charity.
