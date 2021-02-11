Ina Southwood

Ina Mae Southwood, 73, Haddix passed away Thursday, February 4, at the UKMC in Lexington. She was the widow of the late Ira Southwood and the daughter of the late Tom Houston Clay and Ollie Lorine Seiber Clay. She was also preceded in death by one son, Edward Southwood; one daughter, Tina Southwood; three sisters, Mattie Belle Clay, Ruth Clay Fugate, Lauria Dean Clay Southwood; two brothers, Thomas Clay, Charles Clay. She is survived by three sons, Ira Southwood Jr.(Brenda Shouse), Joey Southwood(Bonnie Massraf), Victor Southwood(Melissa Southwood); grandchildren, Amanda, Jeremy, Alex, Brady, Joe, Reva, Katie, Drake, Kevin, Jason, Bella, Avery; great grandchildren, Carmen, Aubrey, Mason, Tori, Sean, Alexys, Ryder, Kylea, Colson, McKenna, Knoxton, Kinsley. Visitation Sunday, February 7, at 10AM. Funeral Sunday, 1:00 PM with Drewey Lee Jones, Tommy Miller officiating. Burial in the Southwood Cemetery at Lost Creek. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
