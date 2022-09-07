Michael Miller: Count I: flagrant non support, arrearage of $5,372.60. Bail: $500 cash, payable to child support.
Louverna Miller: Count I: flagrant non support, arrearage of $10,033.54. Bail: $1,000 cash, payable to child support.
Tracy Campbell: Count I: flagrant non support, arrearage of $7,472.00. Bail: $500 cash payable to child support.
Stephen Smith: Count I: flagrant non support, arrearage of $9,705.38. Bail: $500 cash, payable to child support.
Brian Trent: Count : attempted murder, police officer, when he intentionally attempted to murder Major Mike Wolfe, by pointing a gun at him. ; Count II: attempted murder, police officer, Constable Ronnie Begley by pointing a gun at him; Count III: assault, 2nd degree of a police officer, when he intentionally caused physical injury to Major Mike Wolfe, when he ran over Major Wolfe’s foot with a motor vehicle. Count IV: fleeing or evading police 1st degree (MV), when he knowingly and wantonly disobeyed a direction to stop his motor vehicle given by a peace officer, creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to himself and others. Bail: $100,000 cash WOA.
Arnett Mullins: Count : tampering with physical evidence, when he knowingly and unlawfully attempted to alter a drug screen. Count II: persistent felony offender 1st, ha had been on probation and parole within the past five years and a previous felony conviction.
Bail: $5,000 cash WOA.
