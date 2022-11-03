David Dunn: Count I: theft by deception, including cold checks $1,000<$10,000. Bail: $1,000 cash WOA.
John Wilson: Count I: assault, 4th degree domestic violence minor injury; Count II: intimidating a participant in the legal process. Bail: $10,000 cash WOA.
Estill Mullins: Count I: possession of handgun by a convicted felon. Bail: criminal summons, arraignment date November 18, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Jesse Moland: Count I: trafficking in controlled substance 1st offense, carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives. Bail: $10,000 cash WOA.
Amy Combs: Count I: trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, > 2 grams methamphetamine. Bail: $15,000 cash WOA.
Roy Fugate: Count I: burglary 1st; Count II: wanton endangerment 1stdegree; Count III: assault 1st degree; Count I: criminal mischief 1stdegree; Count II: tampering with physical evidence. Bail: $25,000 cash WOA.
Robert Neace: Count I: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto $1,000 < $10,000; count II: persistent felony offender 1st. Bail: $5,000 cash WOA.
Tinsley Campbell: Count I: theft by unlawful taking or disposition auto $1,000< $10,000. Bail: $5,000 cash WOA.
