David L. Childers: Count I: flagrant non support, arrearage of $10,188.98. Bail: $500 cash WOA payable to child support.
Randall Lowe: Count I: receiving stolen property < $10,000. Bail: $1,000 WOA.
Christopher R. Moore: flagrant non support, arrearage of $8,305.90. Bail: $500 cash WOA payable to child support.
Jeffery Turner: Count I: receiving stolen property, valued over $1,000.00. Bail: $2500 cash, WOA.
Thomas Brown: Count I: possession of controlled substance 1stdegree, meth; Count II: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: criminal summons, arraignment date October 20, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Jimmy Gibson: Count I: fleeing or evading police 2nd, on foot; Count II: resisting arrest; Count III: criminal mischief, 1st degree; Count IV: wanton endangerment 1st degree, police officer: Bail: $500 cash, WOA.
Georgetta Gayheart: Count I: possession of controlled substance 1stdegree, meth. Bail: criminal summons arraignment date October 20, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Roger D. Elam: Count I: flagrant non support, arrearage of $22,744.26. Bail: $1,000.00 WOA payable to child support.
Jeffery Miller: Count I: public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol; Count II: possession of controlled substance 1stdegree, meth; Count III: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: criminal summons, arraignment date October 20, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Johnny Johnson Sr: Count I: convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Bail: $5000 cash.
Brenda McDaniel: Count I: possession of controlled substance 1stoffense; Count II: possession controlled substance 1st, methamphetamine; Count III: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: criminal summons, arraignment October 4, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Seldon Barker: Count I: attempted robbery 1st; Count II: wanton endangerment 1st degree; Count III: menacing; Count III: public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol; Count III: persistent felony offender 1st. Bail: $10,000 cash WOA.
Michael Fugate: Count I: burglary 2nd degree; Count II: criminal mischief 1st degree; Count III: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; Count IV: persistent felony offender 2nd. Bail: $5000 cash WOA.
Angela J. Gabbard-Deaton: Count I: flagrant non support, arrearage of $5,062.68. Bail: $250 WOA payable to child support.
Shawn Turner: Count I: operating motor vehicle under influence 4thoffense; Count II: driving DUI suspended license 1st offense; Count III: fleeing or evading police 1st degree (MV); Count IV; failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense; Count V: wanton endangerment 1st degree police officer; Count VI: trafficking in controlled substance 5.2 ounces methamphetamine; Count VII: possession of marijuana; Count VIII: persistent felony offender 2nd. Bail: $10,000 cash WOA.
Christopher Moore: Count I: flagrant non support, arrearage of $4,382.21. Bail: $250 WOA payable to child support.
Douglas Holbrook: Count I: terroristic threatening 2nd degree; Count II: terroristic threatening, 2nd; Count III: terroristic threatening, 2nd degree; Count IV: terroristic threatening, 2nd degree; Count V: terroristic threatening, 2nd degree; Count VI: terroristic threatening, 2nd degree; Count VII: terroristic threatening, 2nd degree; Count VIII: terroristic threatening, 2nd degree; Count IX: terroristic threatening, 2nd degree; Count X: terroristic threatening, 2nd degree; Count XI: terroristic threatening, 2nd degree; Count XII: terroristic threatening, 2nd degree; Count XIII: terroristic threatening, 2nd degree. Bail: $50,000 cash WOA.
Dartagnan Combs: Count I: flagrant non support, arrearage of $4,365.12. Bail: $250 cash WOA payable to child support.
Gary W. Barker: Count I: flagrant non support, arrearage of $9,278.59. Bail: $500 cash WOA payable to child support.
James J. Terry: Count I: flagrant non support, arrearage of $12,614.10. Bail: $500 cash WOA payable to child support.
Isaiah Campbell: fleeing or evading police 1st on foot; Count II: fleeing or evading police 1st degree, Motor vehicle; Count III: possession of handgun by convicted felony; Count IV: obscuring identify of machine under $500; Count II: persistent felony offender 2nd. Bail: $10,000 cash WOA.
Joshua Roberts: Count I: assault 2nd degree; Count II: robbery 2nddegree; Count III: resisting arrest. Bail: $10,000 cash WOA.
Shawn Hardin: Count I: criminal mischief, 1st degree; Count II: criminal mischief 1st degree; Count III: operating on suspended or revoked operating license; Count IV: attempted theft by unlawful taking, valued under $1,000; Count V: attempted theft by unlawful taking, valued under $1,000; Count VI: persistent felony offender, 2nd. Bail: $7,500 cash WOA.
Bonnie Spencer: Count I: trafficking in controlled substance 1st offense heroin; Count II: trafficking in controlled substance 1st offense, carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives; Count III: trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz, 1st offense; Count IIII: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $15,000 cash WOA.
Terry L. Bailey: Count I: flagrant non support, arrearage of $10,849.00. Bail: $500 cash WOA payable to child support.
Justin Campbell: Count I: flagrant non support, arrearage of $7,711.59. Bail: $500 cash WOA payable to child support.
Sharon Watts: Count II: criminal trespassing 1st degree. Bail: remand to district court, October 17, 2022 9 a.m.
