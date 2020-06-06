Dustin Montgomery: Count I: trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, > = 2 gms methamphetamine; Count II: trafficking in controlled substance, 2nd degree, 1st offense; Count III: trafficking in controlled substance 3rd degree, 1st offense; Count IV: DUI 2nd offense; Count V: possession of drug paraphernalia; Count VI: failure to or improper signal; Count VII: excessive windshield/window tinting; Count VIII: failure to wear seat belts; Count IX: carless driving.
Natasha Gross: Count I: possession of controlled substance, 1st, methamphetamine; Count II: possession of marijuana; Count III: possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lillian Noble: Count I: possession of controlled substance 1st degree, methamphetamine; Count II: possession of marijuana; Count III: prescription controlled substance not in original container; Count IV: possession of drug paraphernalia; Count V: possession of controlled substance, 2nd degree, barbiturates.
Dustin Moland: Count I: receiving stolen property, firearm; Count II:’ burglary, 1st degree.
Roger Roark : Count I: receiving stolen property u/$10,000; Count II: destruction of VIN number; Count III: failure to comply with sex offender registry; Count IV: DUI, 2nd offense; Count V: failure of owner to maintain required insurance, 2nd offense; Count VI: operating on suspended or revoked operating license; Count VII: no/expired registration receipt; Count VIII: no registration plates; Count IX: failure to produce insurance card; Count X: persistent felony offender.
Ronnie Chaney: Count I: operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense; Count II: possession of marijuana; Count III: possession of controlled substance 2nd degree; Count IV: prescription controlled substance not in original container; Count V: possession of drug paraphernalia; Count VI: possession of firearm by convicted felon; Count VII: rear plate not illuminated; Count VIII: failure to produce insurance card.
Wallace Cress: Count I: carrying a concealed deadly weapon; Count II: giving officer false indentifying information; charge: convicted felon possession of a handgun; Count IV: burglary 3rd; Count V: public intoxication controlled substance.
Vee Rader AKA Hoss Rader: Count I: assault, 2nd degree, domestic violence; Count II: persistent felony offender 1st.
Dennis Combs: Count I: receiving stolen property, valued over $500.
Sheila Roberts: Count I: possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Dennis Combs: Count I: receiving stolen property u/$10,000; Count II: criminal mischief, 1st degree.
Teresa Salyers: Count I: possession of controlled substance 1st degree, methamphetamine; Count II: DUI; Count III: operating vehicle with expired license; Count IV: failure to produce insurance card; Count V: failure of owner to maintain required insurance; Count VI: giving officer false identifying information; Count VII: possession of drug paraphernalia; Count VIII: possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.