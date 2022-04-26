INVITATION TO BID
BUILDING DEMOLITION
for
Breathitt Area Technology Center - Building B
BREATHITT COUNTY SCHOOLS
Jackson, Kentucky 41339
KDE BG #22-182
Sealed proposals clearly marked for BUILDING DEMOLITION of the Existing Breathitt Area Technology Center - Building B will be received from qualified contractors by Breathitt County Schools at the Breathitt County Board Office, 420 Court Street Jackson KY until 3:30 PM local time, Wednesday May 18, 2022. Bids received after this time shall not be accepted and will be returned unopened to the bidder. The project includes acceptance of all existing site conditions (which are to be inspected by all bidders prior to bidding) and all other general construction, specified in the Construction Documents dated February 22, 2022. Refer to Supplemental Instructions to Bidders and construction documents for additional information.
Work of the Project includes limited hazardous material abatement of specific building elements, demolition and removal of existing Building B (Autobody and Automotive learning center). The building slab, parking and paved sidewalks are to remain and will be removed under a separate project.
A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting for all contractors will be held on Wednesday May 4, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. local time at the site. A walk-thru of the building and site for purposes of reviewing the conditions will be held after a short meeting.
The Instructions to Bidders, Form of Proposal, Form of Contract, Plans and Specifications, and Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond and other contract documents may be examined through a free download from Lynn Imaging. Documents may be obtained from Lynn Imaging, 328 Old Vine St., Lexington, KY or at their website, www.lynnimaging.com. An electronic copy of a complete set of plans and specifications is available at no charge to contractors. Hard copy printed sets are available at cost to contractor. No partial sets will be issued. If documents are to be mailed, an additional non-refundable charge per set may be required. The successful bidder is responsible for all additional sets they may require.
Immediately following the scheduled closing time for receiving the bids, all proposals that have been completely filled out and have been properly submitted with the appropriate attachments in accordance with the Contract Documents will be publicly opened and read. The public can view the proceedings via the virtual meeting link that will be listed on the School Districts Website/Homepage.
Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bid bond, payable to the Owner in an amount of not less than 5% of the bid. The award of the contract shall be made on the basis of the lowest and best bid in the interest of Breathitt County Board of Education. No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for a period of sixty (60) days after the date set for the bid opening.
The Breathitt County Board of Education provides equal opportunities to all its bidders with respect to the bidding and award of construction contracts and requires that the bidder submit with the bid the following information:
1. Bid Bond -- properly signed, witnessed and executed.
2. Proposal Form -- properly signed, with completed unit prices and listing of all subcontractors at time of submittal. A listing of manufacturers shall be submitted within 1 hour following the bid.
Bid Submission: Contractors are to place their Bid Bond and their Form of Proposal in a single envelope labeled with the project name and submitting company.
NON-CONFORMANCE TO THE ABOVE REQUIREMENTS SHALL BE GROUNDS FOR REJECTION OF THE BID.
The Owner reserves the right to waive informalities and irregularities and shall have the right to reject any and all bids. The successful bidder shall provide a 100% Performance and Payment Bond. Preference for resident bidders shall be given as outlined in KRS 45A.90 to 45A.94.
All questions during the bidding period shall be submitted to Sabrina Oaks (sabrina@thjarch.com). All questions shall be submitted no later than ten (10) days prior to the established bid date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.