Inza Eunice Johnson, 97, Clarksville, Ohio passed away Friday, May 5, at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio. She was the widow of the late Lee Johnson and the daughter of the late Arthur Johnson Sr. and Eliza Combs Johnson. She was also preceded in death by son, David Wendell Johnson. She was the youngest of eight children and they had all predeceased her in death. She is survived by son, Larry Johnson; daughters, Diana Lynn Bradley, Veneda Cannett, Lois Vivian Wood, Inza Eileen Johnson-Hebb; sixteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren. Visitation, Friday, May 12, 5:00 - 7:00 PM. Funeral Saturday, May 13, 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial in the Johnson Family Cemetery at Turkey Creek.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.