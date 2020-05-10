Ira Hall, III, age 40, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born May 9, 1979, at Hazard, KY and was the son of the late Wilma Jean McIntosh Hall.-He was preceded in death by one son Ira Hall, IV.-He is survived by his father: Ira Hall, Jr of Canoe, KY.-One daughter: Adrianna Hall of Winchester, KY.-Two sisters: Cynthia Salyers of Jackson, KY.-Tampitha Keo of Peoria, AZ.- Three brothers: David Wayne Hall of Jackson, KY.-Scott Hall of Altro, KY, and Earl Hall of Canoe, KY.-Private visitation and graveside services will be with Chris Turner officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
