Ira Hall, Jr., age 76. of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson.-He was born June 5, 1945, in Blue Diamond, KY, and was the son of the late Ira and Rosie C. Combs Hall.-He was a retired coal miner and a US Army Veteran. He was also preceded in death by his wife: Wilma Noble Hall.- His two sons: Ira Hall, III, and David Hall. He is survived by two daughters: Cynthia Salyers and Tampitha Keo.-Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Noon at the Hall Family Cemetery, Altro, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.