Ira Hall Jr.

Ira Hall, Jr., age 76. of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson.-He was born June 5, 1945, in Blue Diamond, KY, and was the son of the late Ira and Rosie C. Combs Hall.-He was a retired coal miner and a US Army Veteran. He was also preceded in death by his wife: Wilma Noble Hall.- His two sons: Ira Hall, III, and David Hall. He is survived by two daughters: Cynthia Salyers and Tampitha Keo.-Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Noon at the Hall Family Cemetery, Altro, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

