Ira Southwood Jr.

Ira Southwood Jr, 58, Lost Creek passed away Friday, April 1, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. He was the son of the late Ira and Ina Mae Southwood. He was also preceded in death by brother, Edward Southwood; sister, Tina Jean Southwood; nephew, Micah Alexander Southwood. He is survived by son, Jeremy Southwood (Ashlee); daughter Amanda Strunk (Zack); brothers, Joey Southwood (Glenda Combs), Vic Southwood (Melissa); grandchildren: Mason Ray, Knoxton Keith, Carmen Elizabeth, Aubrey Joanna, Kinsley Jade; fiancé, Brenda Shouse, and a host of nieces and nephews. Services Monday, April 4, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Drewey Lee Jones and Tommy Miller officiating. Burial in the Southwood Cemetery at Lost Creek.   Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

