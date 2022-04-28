Ira Willard Clemons of Georgetown, KY passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the age of 69.-Ira died peacefully with his two children by his side at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, KY.-Ira was born in Jackson, KY on May 29, 1952, to his father Willard Clemons and mother, Katherine Noble.-Ira attended Morehead State University, retired from Toyota after 20 years of service and retired from Kroger after 10 years of service. Whenever you mention Ira’s name you will forever hear the phrase “He was a good man.” He was kind, respectful, and loving to everyone in his life. He loved his children and his grandchildren and would always express how proud he was of them. He was an avid sports fan with the Kentucky Wildcats being his favorite especially when he had his son Wes by his side watching with him.-Ira was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children Wesley Clemons (Crystal Clemons) and Samara Clemons; grandchildren Lakayla Combs and Madeline Clemons; brother Ernie Clemons and sister Sue Bailey.-A UK themed celebration of life for Ira is planned for Friday, April 29, 2022, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Deaton Funeral Home in Jackson, KY.-
