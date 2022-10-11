Irene Kilborn Allen

Irene Kilborn Allen, 79, Jackson passed away Thursday, October 6, at the Highlands Appalachian Regional Hospital in Prestonsburg.  She was the daughter of the late Porter and Elvira England Smith.  She was the widower of the late JD Kilborn and Dan Allen.  She was also preceded in death by sons, Buddy Kilborn, Tommy Kilborn.  She is survived by sons, Anthony Kilborn, Jeffery Kilborn, Jimmy Kilborn, Wesley Kilborn, Johnny Kilborn, Harold Kilborn; daughter, Linda Fugate; sister, Sue Vibert; host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; nephews and nieces.  A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, October 12, beginning at the funeral home at 11 AM with services at 2:00 PM with Carl McIntosh officiating.

