The COVID pandemic was proclaimed a national emergency by President Donald Trump on March 13, 2020, and after 1,124 days, the emergency order quietly came to an end with President Joe Biden signing a resolution and the White House releasing a notice.
While the end did come almost unnoticed, what will be noticed is the medical changes that will happen as a result. Telehealth will be facing new restrictions; federal funding for tests and vaccines will be coming to an end; and an estimated 15 million people will be losing Medicaid coverage. Simply put, expect to start paying for medical expenses that was once covered.
But the big question remaining to be answered is, “Is COVID over?”, and the answer appears to be a resounding no. As one medical professional explained, “I truly don’t think that COVID will ever be completely gone, but with vaccinations and the treatments that have been and will be developed have allowed us to resume our normal way of life. COVID though will always be there in the background.”
Every county in Kentucky except for Letcher is currently in the green (low), but there has been a recent spike in cases in Breathitt County with 13 new cases raising the incidence rate (14.7) to more than three times the state’s rate. The latest numbers show that Breathitt County has 5,457 total cases and 74 deaths since the pandemic began.
On a statewide level, Kentucky is getting close to going over the two million mark in confirmed COVID cases and may well have surpassed that mark by the time you read this article. The latest state numbers show 2,264 new cases and 51 deaths raising the total to 18,455. Kentucky’s incidence rate is 3.9.
To date over one million Americans have lost their lives to COVID.
