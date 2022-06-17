Isaac David Caudill

Isaac David Caudill, age 91, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-He was born May 7, 1931, in Blackey, KY, and was the son of the late Robert Barnes and Kittsy Pence Caudill.-He was a US Army veteran and retired regional manager of East KY Concentrated Employment Program.-Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Sadie Whitaker Caudill and his sister: Jean Lusk.-He is survived by his daughter: Heather Triplett of Lexington, KY.-His son: Tommy Caudill of Charleston, WV.- Seven grandchildren: Caleb Triplett, Zoey Triplett, and Josie Triplett.- James David Caudill, Benjamin Caudill, Hannah Caudill, and Katie Riley.- A niece: Gayle (Mark) Lehman of Covington, KY.- A nephew: Johnny (Wendy) Lusk of Eminence, KY.- Great nephews: Zach Lusk and Josh Lehman: Great nieces: Lexie Phillips and Katie Lehman.- A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Daniel Speas officiating.-Visitation will be 4:00-9:00 pm with a memorial service beginning at 6:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for you