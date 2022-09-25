Breathitt Countians Ronnie and Holly Banks of Speedway Drive near the abandoned drive-in (Way-Back-Wyn) watched the menacing storms on the night of July 28, 2022, from their living room and when the family decided to turn in for the night, the rain was really pouring down. “It was like somebody was dumping buckets and buckets everywhere,” described Ronnie.
Ronnie, a member of the Kentucky National Guard, was summoned to help with rescue efforts, not knowing that just mere hours later his own family would need rescuing. While he was away, prepping with his unit, Troublesome Creek, began to rise to dangerous levels and just before sunrise, the water made its way into the home.
By the time, Ronnie, was informed of his home taking on flood water, he was completely blocked from his home with no way to contact his wife. “We thought we had more time. I could not call or text Holly. All I could do was pray. I had to put my family in God’s hands,” remarked Ronnie.
Fortunately for the Banks family a neighbor was able to help Holly and the couple’s two sons reach safety on a nearby hill. Later they were transported by canoe to a more secure location.
Their home of only two months was under over four feet of water, resulting in everything inside the home being tossed about and destroyed, leaving behind three inches of mud and silt.
The family received help from the Samaritan’s Purse. The volunteer group helped cleared the Banks’ home of any mud and debris as well as assisted with salvaging anything that could be saved. “They stopped in front of the house and asked if we had anybody to help us,” recalled Ronnie.
The Banks family were still unpacking boxes from their recent move before the storms rolled through Breathitt County, and though the home had to be stripped bare, they are thankful for the opportunity to rebuild together.
