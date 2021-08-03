Delta Strain hits Breathitt
Numbers through the roof
Virus claims 11th local victim
Get vaccinated now!
I have to begin this week’s COVID-19 report with a conversation between William Sizemore, of the Breathitt Health Department, and me. Both he and I are similarly aged. We have lots of common experiences, memories, and observations.
Both of us have seen the movie, Poltergeist (1982), for instance. There is a creepy and scary part of that movie where Carol Anne, played by a very young Heather O’Rourke, sitting in the flickering light of a scary TV set, points at the screen, looks back at one or both of her parents, and says, “They’re here.”
What I found eminently scarier than that was when Sizemore calls me this past week and says, “Well, it’s here.” Simultaneously, we both thought of the scene from Poltergeist. Simultaneously, we both knew the “it” being referenced was the dreaded Delta Strain.
I would rather face down a poltergeist. The Delta Strain is that bad.
Last week we reported there were 1,135 total infections, 13 of which were “active,” with 10 confirmed deaths in-county. This week, we have 1,150 total infections, 24 of which are “active,” with 11 deaths. That is an 85% increase in “active,” contagious infections.
What is your excuse for not getting vaccinated? Here is Mr. Sizemore’s take on it.
“Life is jammed packed with decisions. To me, this is a no brainer. It has been reported that 90% of all hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 have been logged by the unvaccinated.”
I agree with him. What's the issue?
Now, this isn’t just some random guy saying this. This guy works at the Breathitt Health Department.
As for the Delta Strain, which, by the way, if you are just joining the article, is here; Sizemore had something to say about it. “The Delta Strain is going to do what viruses do. It’s going to do what it is programmed to do…live and reproduce.”
This series has become as much editorial as it has been a news item. As the author of the series, I regret this mostly because it is unprofessional of me.
However, we are talking about life and death here. A divorce from decorum may be well warranted.
This is no longer humorous. Get vaccinated! There just aren't any legitimate reasons left to abstain.
It is a matter of life or death. Yours...
