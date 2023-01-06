Ivan Everett Fletcher, age 85, passed away Thursday January 5, 2023 at Nim Henson Geriatric Center in Jackson, Kentucky.
Ivan was born in August 28, 1937 to Bill and Parlee Tomlin Fletcher.
Ivan is survived by One Daughter; Belinda Gross of Jackson, Kentucky, Two Sisters; Julia Bryant of Campton, Kentucky, Cloma Owsley of Florida, One Brother; Frank Fletcher of Michigan, Daughter-In-Law; May Fletcher, Four Grandchildren; Clotella(Johnny) Southwood, Ivan Nathaniel(Natasha) Fletcher, William Andrew(Tonya) Fletcher, Holly(Tayler) Davis, and Five Great Grandchildren.
Ivan was preceded in death by his Wife; Clotella Potter Fletcher, Parents; Bill and Parlee Tomlin Fletcher, and Son; Ivan Fletcher.
Funeral Services for Ivan Fletcher will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Monday January 9, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Armon Nichols officiating. Ivan will be laid to rest in the Jackson Cemetery with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at The Funeral Home on Monday January 9, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.
