Ivan Fletcher, age 55, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Wednesday March 30, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky.
Ivan was born on September 7, 1966 to Ivan Everett Fletcher and the late Clotella (Midge) Fletcher. He was a Retired Carpenter, Equipment Operator, and Farmer. He loved hunting, fishing, and His Family.
Ivan is survived by his Wife; May Fletcher of Jackson, Kentucky, Father; Ivan Everett Fletcher of Jackson, Kentucky, Children; Ivan(Natasha) Fletcher of Booneville, Kentucky, William(Tonya) Fletcher of Frozen, Kentucky, Holly Fletcher(Taylor Davis) of Jackson, Kentucky, One Sister; Belinda Gross of Jackson, Kentucky, Very Special Sister-In-Law; Mary Bryant, Mother-In-Law; Juanita Spicer of Jackson, Kentucky, Four Grandchildren; Ivan Nick Fletcher, Nolin James Fletcher, Jerry Winston Fletcher, Willow Jene Fletcher, and a Host of Nieces and Nephews to mourn his passing.
Ivan was preceded in death by His Mother; Clotella (Midge) Fletcher, and Father-In-Law; George A.Spicer.
Funeral Services for Ivan Fletcher will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Saturday April 2, 2022 at 1:30 P.M. with John Tincher and David Fletcher officiating. Ivan will be laid to rest in The Jackson Cemetery with Ivan Fletcher, William Fletcher, Phillip Stamper, Michael Gross, Granville Johnson, and Taylor Davis serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Friday April 1, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.