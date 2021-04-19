Jack Combs, age 80, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-He was born October 5, 1940, in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Henderson and Rachel Combs.-Preceded in death by a brother: Fred Combs and sisters: Evalee Combs, Mary Combs, and Betty Latoile.-He is survived by a brother: John Wesley Combs of Frenchburg, KY and a special cousin: Regina (Jerry) Stamper of Campton, KY.-He is also survived by a host of other cousins.-A memorial service will be held at a later date.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
