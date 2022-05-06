Jack Henson, age 75, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Tuesday May 3, 2022 at UK Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
Jack was born on February 17, 1947 to the late Hargis and Lula Neace Henson.
Jack is survived by his Wife; Lorenia White Henson of Jackson, Kentucky, One Daughter; Lula Miranda Henson of Jackson, Kentucky, One Son; James Edward Henson of Jackson, Kentucky, One Brother; Warren(Ruby) Henson of Jackson, Kentucky, A Host of Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his Parents; Hargis and Lula Neace Henson, Son; Daniel Wayne Henson, Five Brothers; Will Henson, Hargis Henson Jr., Charlie Henson, Clarence Edward Watts, Raymond Pearl Henson, Three Sisters; Izona Raleigh, Nancy Henson, Genova Collins.
Funeral Services for Jack Henson will be held on Monday May 9, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Robbie Turner and Krouc Noble officiating. Jack will be laid to rest in The Figure Beach Raleigh Cemetery in Wolfcoal, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Sunday May 8, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.