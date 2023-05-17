Jack Niece, 95, of the Quicksand community in Jackson, passed away at the age of 95 on Monday, May 15, 2023. Mr. Niece is survived by his wife Vivian, daughter Becky, and son David. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jackson.
Mr. Niece served as pastor of the Bach Memorial Church for over two decades.
He was the first official 4H Agent in Breathitt County serving in that position for 27 years. Mr. Niece is credited for starting the very popular 4H corn dog booth at the annual Honey Festival and known for the “Jack Special”, a double-dipped corn dog.
Mr. Niece served as the Director of the Breathitt County Senior Citizens Center for a little over nine years, during which time the center was recognized as one of the best in the region and state. In 2011, the state senate presented the center with the distinction of being the best in the KRADD region and in 2013 the Department for Aging and Independent Living awarded it the Center of the Year for the entire state of Kentucky for centers under 50 members.
For more than 20 years, he worked for the Jackson Times newspaper as a sports reporter, photographer, and columnist.
Another notable position held by Mr. Niece is that of being the first Honey Festival Committee Chairman, playing a key role in getting the festival established in Breathitt County. Later in his life, he would be a Grand Marshal of the festival.
He was given a Key to the City of Jackson for his lifetime of community service and advocacy.
Mr. Niece was held in high regard throughout the county as he touched so many lives by wearing so many different hats in his lifetime. As his daughter so eloquently stated, “Dad loved to be around people. He was a very giving man that would help anyone. He was truly a man of service.”
See the complete obituary in this week's edition of the Times Voice.
