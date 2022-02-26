A house fire on Smith Lane forced the closure of Main Street in Jackson on Monday.
The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) stated that the house had been abandoned from a previous fire around one year ago and condemned around that time as well. The JFD added that there was not any power connected to the home and no origin of the cause of the fire could be determined. There were no injuries or witnesses at this time as reported by the JFD.
