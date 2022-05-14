Paul D. Halsey, a well-known Jackson business owner and citizen, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home at the age of 79.
Halsey was born and raised on a tobacco farm in the Frozen Creek area of Breathitt County and began work in 1963 with the Transportation Department as one of the first to work on the Mountain Parkway Toll Road.
Halsey worked with his family operating Breathitt Hardware from 1973 up to 1985, when he opened Jackson Electric and Plumbing, where he was owner and operator until his retirement in 1997. He also worked several years at Citizens Bank, becoming a Branch Manager.
Halsey was a member of the Jackson Church of God; Masonic Lodge 649; York Rites; Scottish Rites; Eastern Star; Shriners; Hillbilly Club; and Kentucky Colonels. He enjoyed coin and knife (Case brand) collecting.
Halsey leaves behind his wife Fran of 58 years, and two children, son Doug (Sheena) and daughter Cathy Gay (Doug). He has three grandchildren.
(PHOTO) Paul D. Halsey pictured with his wife Fran.
