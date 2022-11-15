Jackson City Cheer (Back/L-R): Sami Noble, Addie Turner, Isabella Roe, Kenzie Eiserman, Chelsea Baker, Shy-Ann Little, Karigan Turner, Kennedy Hollan, McClellan Sizemore, Sydni Hays. (Front/L-R): Natalee Combs, Kayleigh Lovins, Addie Curtis, Ryleigh Noble, Mikyleigh Campbell, Stephanie Begley, and Iris Cramer.
Over the weekend, the Jackson City cheerleaders competed for a berth in the state tournament and were successful.
The Times Voice wishes the JCS cheerleaders the best of luck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.