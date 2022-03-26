The Jackson City Council met on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17, 2022) to discuss several topics.
Mayor Laura Thomas had a progress meeting recently about the downtown water replacement line and it is basically complete minus fixing a few concrete areas that had been cut up, cleaning, patching, and seeding some areas. The sewer line replacement project progress on lower main will begin soon. An engineering report stated that a lot of projects have been submitted into the state system for approval, Mayor Thomas stated that as many as possible have been applied for “because our infrastructure needs work”.
Jackson Fire Chief Chase Deaton conveyed that while some grants are still being finalized, a rescue kit has come in for the Ranger and will be in service in the next few days. In addition, Chief Deaton stated that the fire department was able to find a good deal on a rescue boat and made the purchase as no grant money was available and will be sending people to get certified as soon as a class becomes available. Chief Deaton also stated that addressing signs (which are signs that are put on your house to help first responders locate you during an emergency) are available. This was paid for by a FireWise grant though the Kentucky Division of Forestry. Please contact the Fire Department at 666-9000 if you want one.
The Jackson Parks Department is getting ready for the Easter Extravaganza on April 9th at noon and are excited for the chance to use their new tractor for years to come.
Mayor Thomas and the council would like to remind and encourage everyone to come out to the Panbowl Lake Cleanup on April 2nd. The mayor is “excited to work together to clean up our county”. All volunteers will be meeting at 9 a.m. on both boat ramps. Mayor Thomas is also working with other clubs to sponsor additional cleanups during the month of April.
Old business that was revisited was the topic of the firearm ordinance. While it was passed last month, there must be two readings and an advertisement in the paper before it is official. The ordinance passed during the second meeting which occurred on St. Patrick’s Day with a five to one vote with Steve McIntosh voting no. It will be advertised in the paper shortly so the public will know the ordinance details.
Mayor Thomas is continuing her work on the Comprehensive Plan with the League of Cities and if citizens have any questions or comments about zoning, please contact City Hall as talks are winding down.
A pay request for $19,390.50 for the downtown water line replacement project passed.
In an effort to beautify the city, the council is working on a mural project that will be featured throughout downtown. The council will have to get permission from property and business owners in the city, with one already giving permission (the old Scoopy Doo building) and several others expressing verbal approval. To this end, art will bring people in as the beautification project continues. Please contact the mayor as they would love to have public input on this project.
Mayor Thomas would like to thank the organizations that put together the Everyday Heroes recognition ceremony on Monday March 14th at Quicksand. Our fire and police were represented as many attended to help with flood relief.
The mayor attended a SOAR conference where people can come together and talk about ways, as a region, to grow tourism and support revitalization. Mayor Thomas also met with the Economic Development Cabinet to talk about industrial sites, in east Kentucky and the KRADD district, that the cabinet can market to people interested in opening businesses.
The highlight of the council comments was as follows: Mildred Roberts said that several people have contacted her about sidewalks on Lakeside. The mayor responded that no grants are available for this now as this would be an expensive project. Also, several have expressed concerns because of yard flooding, and it was explained that this is the owner’s responsibility to have correct drainage from their home to a bigger drainage system. If you would like it checked, please contact City Hall. Kelsey Sebastian praised all involved on how the regional tournament was handled. And finally, Steve McIntosh expressed concerns over bricks falling from the old Jackson Times building and, as Mayor Thomas agreed, it is a nuisance and presents a danger. The mayor has spoken to the local contact and just needs to file a formal letter to the owner as to what is to be done.
In closing, the council encouraged all who can to donate food to the Blessing Box.
