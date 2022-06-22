The JB Goff Gymnasium, home of the Jackson City Tigers, recently had new flooring put in place, replacing the old floor which was thought to be over ten years old. According to Jackson City (JCS) Athletic Director Junior Thompson a gym floor should be replaced every ten years, especially one that is as heavily used as the Goff Gymnasium as well as yearly maintenance.
The JCS school gym has been undergoing renovations for around three years with new paint; new paint schemes; rims for the basketball goals; protective mats; lights; and a new scorer’s table.
Thompson stated that new bleachers were scheduled to be installed in October of this year.
