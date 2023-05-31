University of Kentucky (UK) Head Coach John Calipari’s Satellite Camp tour will be making its return this summer, making eight stops across the state, including one at Jackson City High School on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Jackson City will be the only stop in the southeastern Kentucky region. Jackson School officials while extremely happy to be the location wants the public to not be misinformed and to know that this is not a fundraiser, all money goes to the UK for the cost of the camp.
“The selection process just comes down to networking. I will make calls and emails, network with boosters and contacts trying to find as many different schools as I can to play host. Coach Cal will tell me, he wants to do eight or ten of these camps, from there I find the schools that can accommodate the camp and tell him where we are going, but our goal is to visit as many different schools as possible, while following the NCAA rule about staying within a 100-mile radius of Lexington. I know that rule frustrates those in Western Kentucky and other areas of the state, but until things change that’s just the way it must be,” explained Will Barton, UK Director of Basketball Operations.
He would add, “As for the selection of Jackson High School, I just remained in contact with James Turner over the past couple of years and I am glad that it worked out this summer to bring the camp to Breathitt County.”
When prompted about which UK players would be in attendance, Barton stated that while not everything was set, he did expect the incoming freshman class including DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, and Reed Sheppard along with a mix of returning players like Brennan Canada. It is unknown at this time if Oscar Tshiebwe or Antonio Reeves will be attending the camp in Jackson. Coaches Orlando Antigua and Bruiser Flint as well as other members of the UK staff and management are scheduled to be in attendance.
“We will put on a good show for you all,” stated Barton.
Barton mentioned how these camps were an important way for the players to connect with the fans especially in the era of the one-and-done.
“Most locations we pick to host these camps, will have 60-80 kids show up along with relatives and members of the community. Sometimes we can have 300 to 400 people in attendance,” informed Barton.
The Coach Cal camp does bring in groves of people from all over the region and state looking for an opportunity to meet Coach Calipari, the UK team, and staff. In return, these people spend their money at local restaurants and businesses providing a much-needed boost to the local economy.
Another often overlooked detail, is the positive publicity the camp will bring to Jackson. These positive vibes are needed and welcomed by a town and county that was ravaged by flooding. This event presents Breathitt County residents something to look forward to.
As of press time, there are five remaining available spots for the camp.
The camp will start at 3 p.m. and last until 6 p.m. with registration now open on the UK Athletics website and is open to boys and girls ages seven to 17.
The cost of the camp is $99 and includes a tee shirt; three hours of instruction with Coach Cal, the UK basketball staff, and UK players; competitions; autograph sessions; and Q&A sessions with Coach Cal.
Campers can check in one hour before start time. You can contact event coordinators Jackson City Head Coach Wayne Morris at 606-216-4184 or James Elliott Turner at 606-272-0732 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.