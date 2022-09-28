Jackson City (9-6-1) defeated OBI last night 10-1, and along the way Jackson’s Payton Tharp broke/tie two school records and becomes the state leader in goals and total points.
In the game against OBI, Tharp had 9 goals; Dysonn Clair had 1 goal and 3 assists; Evan Phipps had 2 assists; and Natalee Combs had 1 assist.
Tharp’s 9 goals in the contest, breaks the single-game school record previously held by Drew Davidson set back in 2004. His season total of 52 goals, ties the single-season school record that was held by Zach Hollan.
Tharp is now atop the state leader board in goals (52) and total points (107). Clair’s 18 assists have him tied for fifth in the state.
