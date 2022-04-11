With the Kentucky COVID-19 Community Level returning to low (green) status for Breathitt County, Jackson City School will return to mask optional starting Monday, April 4th. This will include school and bus routes. Masking will be based upon individual preference. Remember to stay vigilant with frequent hand washing. Please let us know if you have any questions.
