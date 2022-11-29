Jackson City opens the season tonight at the JB Goff Gymnasium in under new Head Coach Wayne Morris. The Tigers are coming off a 4-21 campaign a year ago and although JCS is a young team, Coach Morris expects to be competitive this season.
Jackson will be led by the return of sophomore guard Paxton Howard (9.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg); junior forward Dysonn Clair (5.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg); and junior center Braxton Jett (6.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg).
Jackson will be facing Ligon COGO (homeschool) tonight at 6:30 pm.
Jackson will host Wolfe County tomorrow night at 7:30 pm, before travelling to Jenkins on Friday for a 7:30 pm tip-off.
