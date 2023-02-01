Jackson physician, Pablo A. Merced, on Saturday, January 28, 2023, had his license suspended by medical authorities after allegations surfaced that he had written prescriptions while he was traveling outside of the United States.
Dr. Merced stated that he had not yet received a suspension order from the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure, but would be contacting his attorney regarding the matter, because he believes he has done nothing wrong.
Merced’s practice unfortunately is no stranger to legal issues, as back in 2020, his wife Theresa, was sentenced to five years in prison with an additional five years of house arrest and ordered to pay a $55,000 fine, following her conviction for soliciting kickbacks from a toxicology lab in exchange for urine drug test referrals, lying to law enforcement agents, along with attempting to cover up the alleged illegal activities.
