Jackson physician, Pablo A. Merced, back on Saturday, January 28, 2023, had his license suspended by medical authorities after allegations surfaced that he had written prescriptions while he was traveling outside of the United States. A panel of the licensure board felt Dr. Merced’s actions and practice posed a danger to patients as well as the public resulting in the emergency order to suspend his license.
Earlier this month the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure revealed that Dr. Merced had agreed to give up his Kentucky medical license to resolve the complaint.
While Dr. Merced still denies any wrongdoing, he agreed there was sufficient evidence for the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure to conclude he took part in improper conduct. The agreement says the board won’t consider any request for future reinstatement of Dr. Merced’s license. In addition to surrendering his license, the agreement calls for Dr. Merced to pay the board $6,125 to cover the cost of handling his case. Dr. Merced stated that he had been contemplating retirement, which perhaps led to him not contesting the board’s ruling.
State authorities reviewed Dr. Merced’s prescribing patterns during two periods in the summer of 2019 when there was an allegation he was out of the country, according to the board of medical licensure.
On the 11 days reviewed, 284 people got prescriptions in Dr. Merced’s name, according to a complaint by the board.
The complaint said Dr. Merced would had to have been in the office at least 13 hours on six of the days reviewed in order to handle the number of patients he billed Medicaid for seeing.
Dr. Merced claims he was not out of the country but instead was treating patients via telemedicine.
A consultant who reviewed a sample of files on Dr. Merced’s patients said he fell short of acceptable standards on a number of fronts, including prescribing a drug called buprenorphine to patients without sufficient monitoring or counseling; taking no action in response to tests that showed patients might not be using the drug properly; and not trying to help wean patients off the drug.
Buprenorphine, commonly called Suboxone, is a drug used in treating opioid addiction because it curbs withdrawal symptoms, but can also be abused.
2023 marked 53 years that Dr. Merced had been practicing medicine.
Unfortunately, this was not the first time that Dr. Merced’s practice has battled legal issues, as back in 2020, his wife Theresa, was sentenced to five years in prison with an additional five years of house arrest and ordered to pay a $55,000 fine, following her conviction for soliciting kickbacks from a toxicology lab in exchange for urine drug test referrals, lying to law enforcement agents, along with attempting to cover up the alleged illegal activities.
