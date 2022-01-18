Studio 6, a full service salon, and the restaurant Jackson Grill are coming to Jackson.
Studio 6, located at 1267 Main Street in Jackson, will offer a wide variety of services including: all hair and nail services; facials; reflexology; lash and hair extensions; and makeup application for formal events and weddings. The owners stated that they were working on to expand these services even more once they were open for business. The salon will be carrying products for hair and skin care as well as cosmetics. Studio 6 will be featuring a signature men’s line that has started with beard oil, available at Studio 6 (upon opening), Petals Flowers, and Patrick’s Barber Shop in Winchester. Co-owner Lloyd Roberts created the shop’s signature beard oil as a tribute to his late father who enjoyed beard products and kits as he took pride in his beard. The oil is a popular item locally but some sales do require shipping to other parts of the US.
The salon has been a family journey for Lloyd Roberts, along with his son, Cayden Crank, and wife Ladonna (Roberts). Roberts and his wife have four children, which is how they arrived at the name Studio 6. Lloyd and his son Cayden completed the cosmetology program together with the dream of opening up a one of a kind salon for their hometown.
When prompted why he and his family ultimately decided to open a salon in Jackson, Roberts, simply stated, “There’s no place like home and I couldn’t imagine offering services to anyone other than the people we already know and love.”
Studio 6 is scheduled to open in February but no specific date has been determined at this time.
The Jackson Grill will be located on KY-15 in the building that was once the home of The White Flash 2. The new restaurant will have the hours of 7am-5pm upon its initial opening and offer a breakfast menu along with classic dairy bar staples like sliders and chicken baskets.
Benjamin Ford who owns the restaurant along with his wife, Nicka Pelfrey, stated that the couple decided to open the Jackson Grill because it was a dream of theirs, and with his wife’s family being in Breathitt County, it provides them a chance to stay close to home while offering the residents a new and different dining option.
Jackson Grill is set to open on January 17th, if no setbacks.
While not an upstart business, Lucas Automotive is now under new ownership. Dustin Kilburn acquired the long time Jackson business that will now be known as Breathitt Automotive.
