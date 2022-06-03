Jackson paid tribute to the 177 Breathitt Countians that lost their lives serving our country along with honoring the veterans still with us today with a wonderful and touching Memorial Day ceremony hosted at the First Church of God on Highway 30 West on Friday, May 27, 2022.
The event was emceed by the Honorable Cluster Howard, featuring musical performances by the Breathitt County Community Band, and highlighted by numerous guest speakers. The Breathitt County High School JROTC presented and retired the colors and the US Military Veterans, Breathitt Lodge #649, F. & A.M. placed the Wreath of Remembrance, and the Hazard Chapter #64, D.A.V. performed a 21-gun salute and Taps.
The presentation of the American flag was made by Keynote Speaker Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Ervine Allen.
The Memorial Wreath was compliments of Mayor Laura Thomas and the City of Jackson.
