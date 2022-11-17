(Left) State Representative Chris Fugate with a member of the Breathitt JROTC. (Top Right) US Veteran and Breathitt County PVA Ervine Allen. (Bottom Right) The Breathitt County Community Band performs during the veteran’s program.
Jackson/Breathitt County paid tribute to the 177 Breathitt Countians that lost their lives serving our country along with honoring the veterans still with us today with a wonderful and touching Veterans Day ceremony hosted at the First Church of God on Highway 30 West on Friday, November 11, 2022.
The event featured musical performances by the Breathitt County Community Band as well as a number of guest speakers. The Breathitt County High School JROTC presented and retired the colors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.