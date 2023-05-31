Jackson/Breathitt County hosted Memorial Day tributes throughout the day on Friday, May 26th. The activities began with a Veterans Parade that morning followed by a community public ceremony at Douthitt Park with keynote speaker Emily Elam, Commander of District 7. The events concluded with the annual candle lighting and roll call at dusk, with the names of all 177 Breathitt Countians, who lost their lives serving our country from World War I through present day.
(Pictured): The Breathitt County Community Band in action during the Memorial Day ceremonies.
