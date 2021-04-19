Jackson, Kentucky Adds Two State Championships

Two locals punch their tickets to the national championships
Local girls take home Kentucky titles
Emily Bird and Brinsley Neace “Bring Down the House” in Morehead over the weekend
For Emily Bird it is her second title in her second state (KY, TX)
There was a huge gymnastics competition occurring over the weekend in Morehead, Kentucky. Two local girls stole the show and brought down the house in their respective gymnastic disciplines.
Emily Bird won a state title on "Double Mini" and took runner-up on Trampoline and runner-up on Floor Exercises. Most people might not know what “Double Mini” is but Double Mini, sometimes referred to as DMT, is a discipline within trampolining. Participants perform acrobatic skills on an apparatus smaller than a regular competition trampoline. Participants may compete individually or as a team.
Brinsley Neace won a state title on Double Mini and Trampoline. She was runner-up on Floor Exercises.
For Emily Bird, she has won state championships both in Kentucky and Texas. Both of the young athletes have qualified for and will advance to the national championships in Rochester Minnesota. The nationals are held in June.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
