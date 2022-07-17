May 1923: Upon being officially chartered on May 18, 1923, the newly formed Jackson Kiwanis Club held its first meeting with President O.H. Pollard residing. Kiwanis International Representative, the Hon. George A. Selig set forth all operating procedures by which members were to follow. President Pollard began by forming a Board of Directors made up of June Jett, Wm Bailey, Wilgus Bach, F. H. Riffle, E. L. Gambill, H. R. Parker, and Wm. Northrup. Numerous other committees were formed all with the top priority of bringing a better quality of life to the area by the “Builders of Kiwanis" among those goals set were building a system of water works insuring all had access to clean water, paved streets, and a system of paved roadways for future growth.
September 1923: The weekly meeting was cancelled allowing a delegation of Kiwanis members and local area businessmen under the direction of M. H. Holiday of Jackson. President of the Kentucky-Virginia Road Association attended the Central and Eastern Good Road Association two-day conference in Lexington. Special Pullman coaches were arranged to accommodate the delegates’ seeking funds in excess of $50 million for the sole purpose of lifting Kentucky "out of the mud" with a system of paved roadways connecting eastern Kentucky to all surrounding areas. The two-day event was seen as monumental in its results.
September 1923: Brought a special program subject "Back to the Constitution" to the club’s meeting as September 16th through the 22nd is known as Constitution Week on the Kiwanis calendar. A truly timeless inspirational speech was delivered by President Pollard with so many words ringing true for our generation of citizens: "There is an organized effort on the part of radical groups in this country to break down the Constitution of the United States and do away with all of its restraining influences. Nothing is more needed at this time than the thoughts of the American people turned towards this most remarkable document, the greatest governmental code in the world.”
November 1923: Jackson Kiwanis organized its first fundraising event to fund a first ever "Christmas Santa" giveaway to the needy in December. A vaudeville play was chosen as the fundraiser, entitled The Womanless Wedding. It was scheduled for November 9th at the County Courthouse at 8pm, with advance tickets sold. Check out the various members taking part in this fun-filled event in the picture accompanying this article. You may be surprised to see your relatives name among those players.
November 1923: Kiwanis held a banquet for local farmers to discuss ways to improve the local agriculture systems through better roads in a speech delivered by Mr. Emory Cain. The benefits of pure-bred livestock and poultry given by R.V. Turner, the County Agent. Perhaps, the most informative address by L. F. Morgan on the importance of the dairy cow. He declared that "the dairy cow produced five usable products: milk, from which you get buttermilk, butter, and cream and lastly fertilizer.”
December 1923: Jackson Kiwanis held its first "Christmas Santa" community giveaway names were selected from ministers and school officials. Committees of local women determined what gifts were needed most whether it be shoes, sweaters, hose, undergarments, or something else. Also included was a huge Christmas tree, candy, and fruit for all attending. Thus, starting a tradition that carries on even today.
The Times Voice and the Jackson Kiwanis Club will continue our journey together with its contributions to our area. The Jackson Kiwanis Club would like to give a special thanks to the Breathitt County Library Director Stephen Bowling and Susan Pugh as well as you the readers for joining us on this learning adventure through Jackson Kiwanis' last 99 years. Deborah White President Jackson Kiwanis
Photo: The Jackson Kiwanis Club put on a comedy performance in 1923.
