(Photo) Jackson Kiwanis President Roger Friley watches the celebration.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club recently celebrated its 100th anniversary during a special meeting with guest speaker Bo Shafer, a former President of Kiwanis International. The event was overseen by President Roger Friley with entertainment provided by the Breathitt County Community Band and the Jack Strong Band.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club was founded around the start of the 1920s with coverage of its meetings by The Jackson Times starting as early as 1923. Coverage of a gathering in May 1923 states the club had its best meeting to date at the Jefferson Hotel with special guests the Honorable Chester Gourley and the Honorable Thomas Pryse of the Beattyville Club with a fish dinner served to all in attendance.
The Kiwanis Club of Jackson was presented its charter on August 22, 1923, with a party at the Kash Brothers garage on Broadway Street. Nashville, Tennessee Governor CC Gilbert, the District Governor of the Kentucky-Tennessee Kiwanis, attended the meeting to be the special presenter of the charter.
Members from the Beattyville, Ravenna, Irvine, Winchester, and Lexington Kiwanis Clubs were all guests at the historic event.
