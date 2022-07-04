The Jackson Kiwanis Club was founded around the start of the 1920s with coverage of its meetings by The Jackson Times starting as early as 1923. Coverage of a gathering in May 1923 states the club had its best meeting to date at the Jefferson Hotel with special guests the Honorable Chester Gourley and the Honorable Thomas Pryse of the Beattyville Club with a fish dinner served to all in attendance.
The Kiwanis Club of Jackson was presented its charter on August 22, 1923, with a party at the Kash Brothers garage on Broadway Street. Nashville, Tennessee Governor CC Gilbert, the District Governor of the Kentucky-Tennessee Kiwanis, attended the meeting to be the special presenter of the charter.
Members from the Beattyville, Ravenna, Irvine, Winchester, and Lexington Kiwanis Clubs were all guests at the historic event.
The original list of the 55 Kiwanis of Jackson members documented with the Department of Records, Kiwanis International is as follows: WD Archibald; Grannis Back; Madison T. Back; Dr. Wilgus Bach; WM Bailey; Dr. Luther Bach; Dr. Arthur Bach; Guy Bush; AW Brown; GM Center; Emery Cain; RT Davis; JW Davis; A Friedman; IW Friedman; Dr. Daniel Fortune; EL Gambill; RT Gunn; OG Gillum; GM Hancock; JC Hurst; WS Hogg; RE Harris; Dr. ME Hoge; Dr. CH Hurst; MH Holiday; EC Hyden; AH Hargis; WD Harris; TF Hargis; JC Hanley; Henry C. Hurst; June Jett; BC Johnson; Dr. DH Cash; Oliver Kash; EC Cash; WL Kash; Hoy H Miller; WN Northrup; DH Pollard; HR Parker; OP Perry; FH Riffle; JS Redwine; Pryce Sewell; Ben C Sewell; HL Spencer; RV Trosper; RC Tuck; Robert Tallent; RW Wise; William Welch; LS Whisman; LC Zeigler.
During this time period, the Jackson Kiwanis Club President was OH Pollard.
