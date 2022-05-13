On July 1, 2022, House Bill 563 will go into effect, allowing non-resident students to enroll in the Jackson Independent School District.
Students will no longer be required to attend a school in their district or county where they live. Schools are not to discriminate between non-resident and resident students but may refuse admission if at capacity. Schools are still permitted to charge non-resident tuition and/or fees.
If you have any questions please contact the Jackson Independent School District at 606-666-4979.
