In the fall of 2020, the vision of Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk James Elliott Turner came to fruition as the Jackson Regional Driver’s License Office opened serving the citizens of Breathitt County and the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky. The Jackson office is one of only three offices in all of eastern Kentucky. The next closest regional driver’s license offices are in Morehead and Prestonsburg.
The Times Voice wanted to sit down with Circuit Clerk Turner to ask him about the Jackson Regional Office, the process, and steps that he took to secure the location of this important office as well as all the positive attributes that the office brings to Breathitt County.
“A few years ago, I heard very early conversations in Frankfort about the possibility of having 12 regional driver’s license offices throughout the state of Kentucky”, stated Turner, “I was also very aware that our neighboring counties really wanted the regional office in their county, so I knew that I had to do everything possible to bring the regional office to Jackson. I had three objectives in my many meetings with regional and state officials. First, I had to convince our state leaders why Jackson was the best and only choice to establish a regional office by promoting all the positives that Breathitt County had to offer. Secondly, I wanted to keep the citizens of Breathitt County at home to obtain their drivers’ license credentials. Lastly, my goal was to bring jobs and tax dollars to Breathitt County by recruiting and establishing the Jackson Regional Driver’s License Office.”
“I lost count of how many phones calls, conference calls, and meetings I participated in, whether it was in person, via zoom, or traveling to Frankfort to have direct discussions with state officials. Then, I would request that officials to come to Breathitt County to see just why it was truly the perfect location for a regional driver’s license office. But I also realized that I had fierce competition from other counties wanting this office, because those officials were also visiting the surrounding counties. Growing tired of other offices and businesses deciding not to locate here, I knew I had to work tirelessly in order to turn this opportunity into a reality and bring a new business into the county.”
After months of deliberations and meetings between the Breathitt County Clerk’s Office, the Kentucky Department of Driver’s Licenses, and the Hazard Community and Technical College, Turner was finally given the news that Jackson, Kentucky had been selected for a regional office during the spring of 2020. This enabled local citizens to obtain REAL IDS, driver’s licenses, identification (ID) cards, CDL testing, motorcycle testing, driver’s permits, and road tests all at the Jackson Regional Office once it became functional.
“It was a top priority of mine to recruit and establish a regional office in Breathitt County. I absolutely did not want our people to leave the county to have to acquire their drivers’ license credentials. The office found its locale inside the Life Skills Center (1127 Main Street) in Jackson, formerly the Hotel Jefferson. The office has plenty over the hill parking on Cherry Street. The phone number for the Jackson Regional Drivers Licenses office is 606-824-6007,” informed Turner.
Turner tells the Times Voice, “With the regional office being centered in Jackson, both the city and county have been able to collect tax dollars as well as other funds as a result of people coming here from the surrounding area for these services. This will increase money spent at our local dining establishments, increase trade at our local retail stores, and increase the money circulating both in and around our county and our great city. We also brought jobs to our county though the Jackson Regional Office. I am just so proud of my office and thankful that I had this opportunity to serve Breathitt County and Jackson.”
Turner invites anyone to call or text him at 606-272-0732 with any questions or comments.
