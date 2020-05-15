According to a press release just received late Tuesday afternoon, May 12, 2020, a Jackson, Kentucky woman, Theresa Merced, 81, was sentenced by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky for soliciting kickbacks from a toxicology lab in exchange for urine drug testing referrals. Merced was also convicted of lying to law enforcement agents about the kickbacks and attempting to cover up her crime by requesting certain financial records be altered.
In a sentence handed down by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves, Merced is to serve five months in prison. This is to be immediately followed by five months home detention, and the payment of a $55,000 fine.
Merced, in a story covered by this newspaper, was the manager of a clinic servicing substance abuse clientele in Jackson. She admitted, between December 2018 and August 2019, to soliciting kickbacks from the CEO of the toxicology lab to which she had been referring the clinic’s drug tests.
Merced had delivered to her a check for $4,000 as part of a larger packet of inducements which she negotiated or cashed. She denied knowledge of it when questioned about it by federal law enforcement agents. She termed the check for $4,000 either for rent or a loan from the CEO to her husband and her, which of the two she couldn’t recall.
After being question, Merced called the lab’s CEO and asked that he alter the lab’s financial records to reflect the $4,000 was either a rent payment or a loan. This was so it would be consistent with what she had related to authorities.
Under federal law, Merced will serve 85% of the term of the announced sentence. She will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years. As a special condition of her supervised release, Merced is barred from working in any capacity which influences referrals for medical testing.
