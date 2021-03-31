Jackson search warrant nets drug busts

Three people arrested
Search of residence reveals presence of controlled substances
“…there will be additional arrests made.” John Hollon, Sheriff of Breathitt County
The Sheriff’s Department, along with agents of several state and local agencies, served a search warrant at 918 Highland Ave on March 24, 2021 in Jackson, Kentucky as part of an ongoing investigation. Three arrests were made and considerable amounts of controlled substances were recovered.
The Times-Voice contacted the Breathitt County Sheriff, John Hollon, about the investigation. He told the newspaper this was an ongoing investigation and it would be inappropriate for his department to officially comment at the present time. However, he did tell the newspaper, “there will be additional arrests made.”
It is being reported agents seized 10.4 grams of heroin – carfentanil, 7.35 grams of crystal methamphetamine, .77 grams of heroin, .22 grams of methamphetamine, $25 cash, two sets of digital scales, and 25 zip-lock baggies. The presence of both scales and baggies are particularly germane to the allegation this was an operation bent toward distribution as opposed to “for personal use or consumption,” which has less severe penalties.
According to online research, the newspaper has learned Kentucky law permits a legal presumption that the presence of larger amounts of controlled substances supports the existence of a distribution scheme over personal use, even in the absence of other supporting evidence. We don’t profess to know if any of the above amounts lend itself to such a presumption.
Deputies arrested Brenda Elaine McDaniel, John Kelly Donathon, and Shane D. Mosley. Donathon and Mosley were charged with first-degree drug possession. The 49-year-old McDaniel was charged with two counts of trafficking, first-degree robbery, trafficking near a school, and other offenses.
Trafficking a controlled substance containing carfentanyl in amounts greater than 10 games (10.40) grams is a Class C Felony. A person is guilty of “trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree,” when he or she knowingly and unlawfully traffics in ten or more dosage units of a controlled substance classified as either a Schedule I or II narcotic, or a controlled substance analogue. Any quantity of carfentanil, including its salts, isomers, salts of isomers, and analogues is a scheduled narcotic. KRS §218A.1412(1(c)(d). Trafficking near a school, if proven, could make increase this charge to a B-Felony.
Under KRS §218A.1412(2) (c)…Any person convicted of a Class C felony offense or higher under this section shall not be released on probation, shock probation, parole, conditional discharge, or other form of early release until he or she has served at least fifty percent (50%) of the sentence imposed in cases where the trafficked substance was heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, or fentanyl derivatives. Emphasis supplied by the newspaper.
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent until such time as he or she either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his or her peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached. Proof of the commission to support conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt and the accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the accused is afforded an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
